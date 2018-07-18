Sunburn Classic Returns to Downtown Wenatchee July 28th and 29th

The deadline to sign up for this year’s Sunburn Classic 3-on-3 tournament is July 21st. President and Co-Founder of the tournament JD Taylor says there is a real benefit to the community and local business.

“People coming from out of town and spending money in our stores. People seeing what Wenatchee has. We have so much to offer here in our valley.”

This year the tournament will take place on Wenatchee Avenue downtown which will close from July 27th at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday July 29th at 8:00 p.m. Orondo to Kittitas.

Taylor says this is the way the tournament is supposed to be.

“Last year we were able to give a preview of what the Sunburn would like on the streets, which is what it’s built to do, in front of Pybus Market. This year we’ll be on Wenatchee Avenue doing the deal. It’s really grown and evolved.”

Taylor says they well ahead of last year’s pace with twice as many teams signed up this year compared to last year at this time. Find out more at SunburnClassic3on3.com.