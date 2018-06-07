Sunnyslope Orchard Burn to Combat Fire blight

The fire blight bacteria in orchards is particularly bad this spring in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan County and owners of a Sunnyslope pear orchard are planning to burn 5-acres of infected pear trees this weekend.

Will Carpenter, Chelan County Pest and Disease Board Director says owners of backyard trees should also inspect for signs of fireblight, “branches that look burnt, that’s a really good sign you’ve probably got an infection this season and you should definitely get it cut out of there” Carpenter said those with backyard trees suspecting a possible infestation can seek the advice of an expert or call the Pest Board and they can inspect your trees. Chelan County Horticultural Pest and Disease Board

The Chelan County Horticultural Pest and Disease Board and County fire agencies are coordinating the burn to take advantage of cooler, possibly rainy conditions expected this weekend. The burn pile will produce smoke visible throughout the Wenatchee Valley this starting Saturday.