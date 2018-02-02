SUPPER Bowl Food Drive is Saturday

The season of giving may have ended but the need never ends. That is why Cherry Creek Media radio stations are partnering with Wenatchee Valley Mall and Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee to collect non-perishable food and other items for Wenatchee Lighthouse Ministries.

“With so many of us buying food for our Super Bowl parties, we wanted to encourage everyone to pick up a few extra items and donate them to Lighthouse Ministries who serve literally thousands of people in the area who can’t afford to put food on the table” said Cherry Creek Media’s Wenatchee Market General Manager Kevin Andrus.

The NFL restricts the use of the phrase Super Bowl so the food drive is dubbed “Supper Bowl” since donations will help Wenatchee Lighthouse Ministries feeding programs.

Lighthouse Ministries provides emergency and transitional housing, operates a soup kitchen, food distribution, a free medical and dental clinic, a preschool program, mentoring, education, and financial services.

Cherry Creek Media radio stations will be broadcasting live during the food drive at Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee on the day before the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Please donate canned and boxed food items, juices, snacks, paper products and cleaning supplies. Look for the Cherry Creek Media radio stations at Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee, next to Wenatchee Valley Mall on Saturday, Feb. 3rd between 10am and 1pm.

Grocery Outlet store owners Kathy and Carl La Force have also put special signs throughout their store identifying items most suitable for the needs of Lighthouse Ministries.