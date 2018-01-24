SUPPER Bowl Food Drive (it’s not a typo)

The season of giving may have ended but the need never ends. That is why Cherry Creek Media radio stations are partnering with Wenatchee Valley Mall and Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee to collect non-perishable food and other items for Wenatchee Lighthouse Ministries.

“With so many of us buying food for our Super Bowl parties, we wanted to encourage everyone to pick up a few extra items and donate them to Lighthouse Ministries who serve literally thousands of people in the area who can’t afford to put food on the table” said Cherry Creek Media’s Wenatchee Market General Manager Kevin Andrus.

The NFL restricts the use of the phrase Super Bowl so the food drive is dubbed “Supper Bowl” since donations will help Wenatchee Lighthouse Ministries feeding programs.

The Cherry Creek Media radio stations will be broadcasting live during the food drive at Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee on the day before the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to bring canned and boxed food items, juices, snacks, paper products and cleaning supplies to the Cherry Creek Media radio stations at Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee, next to Wenatchee Valley Mall on Saturday, Feb. 3rd between 10am and 1pm.