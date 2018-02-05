Thanks to everyone who donated to Cherry Creek Media’s Supper Bowl Food Drive for Wenatchee’s Lighthouse Ministries on Saturday. We are still awaiting totals on the amount of food and money donated but the the amount given will go to serve the tremendous need in the community according to Lighthouse Ministries Executive Director Shawn Arrington

The event was hosted at Grocery Outlet in East Wenatchee, owned by Kathy and Carl La Force who regularly donate surplus food to Lighthouse ministries throughout the year. Arrington said Lighhouse Ministries receives a great deal of support from local supermarkets. “We are really grateful to all the stores that continue to give food so generously and we are really grateful also for Grocery Outlet for inviting us onto the property and hosting this event” said Arrington

The Wenatchee Valley Mall sponsored the event. Cherry Creek Media radio stations asked listeners to consider picking up a few extra items while they shopped for their Super Bowl viewing parties and donate those items to Lighthouse Ministries. The LaForce’s, Arrington and Cherry Creek Media are all planning on making thie Supper Bowl and annual event.

Wenatchee Lighthouse Ministries operates a soup kitchen, emergency and transitional housing, a medical and dental clinic, preschool and counseling services.