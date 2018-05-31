Support Urged for Apple Capitol Loop Byway Project

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is urging the community to support a key transportation project in the Wenatchee Valley.

The City of Wenatchee applied for a $150 million federal grant last fall to help pay for the Apple Capital Loop Byway transportation project. The grant request partners include the state Department of Transportation, Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, LINK Transit, City of East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas County Port Districts, Chelan and Douglas County and BNSF Railway.

The partners are asking community leaders and residents to contact congressional members and ask them to make the project their top priority for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.

The City is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding top qualifying projects.

The City of Wenatchee posted the following details on the project;

On November 2, 2017 the City of Wenatchee, and its partners, Port of Douglas County, Chelan County, Port of Chelan County, Douglas County, Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, and LINK Transit submitted a request to the United States Department of Transportation for a $149.9 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to finalize funding for the $251 million Apple Capital Loop project (the Loop) in the Wenatchee Valley. The INFRA grant will leverage $101 million from local, state, and other sources already committed to improvements on the 11 mile loop that parallels the well-known non-motorized Apple Capital Loop Trail. The grant application capitalizes on previously committed Washington State Department of Transportation projects funded by the State Connecting Washington program.