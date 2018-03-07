Suspect drops drugs in front of deputy

An Okanogan man picked the wrong fast food restaurant to have lunch at on Tuesday because an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputy was right behind him in line waiting to order. That’s when the man’s baggie of crystal meth fell out from under his hat.

Okanogan Sheriff Frank Rogers says after 63 year old Richard J. Marsden was advised of his rights, he told the deputy he forgot the methamphetamine was in his baseball cap, otherwise he would have used it already.

Rogers said Sgt. Gene Davis also handles a K-9 unit and the dog gets very excited

A field test confirmed the material tested positive for methamphetamine and Marsden was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.

Rogers commented that Sgt. Gene Davis didn’t miss out on lunch, he was able to get his order to go…with curly fries!