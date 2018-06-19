Suspect in Fatal Hit & Run Makes Preliminary Appearance

21-year-old Giovanni Reyes of Manson made a preliminary court appearance Monday in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 29-year-old Seattle man. Our news partner iFiberOne News reports prosecutors suspect Reyes was under the influence. Reyes went before Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera in a probable cause hearing. Reyes was asked if he understood why he was in court, “You hit and killed a pedestrian and did not report it to police and did not inform the police when you were at the scene what happened,” asked Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera. Reyes’ response to the Judge was a simple “Yes” and bail was set at $50,000. He will be arraigned July 2nd

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Andrew Murphy 29, Seattle, was found around 3am Sunday in the roadway of the 500 block of Manson Blvd. Reyes was arrested Sunday afternoon after originally telling deputies at the scene that he found the victim on the roadway and stopped to help. Seeing no visible damage to his vehicle, Reyes was allowed to leave the scene. Investigators found auto parts with identifying numbers at the scene that were traced back to Reye’s vehicle and matched damage to the undercarriage. Reyes was interviewed Sunday and arrested for Hit and Run Resulting in Death