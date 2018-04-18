Suspect kills himself during felony traffic stop in Okanogan

A Texas man authorities had been looking for in a child rape case killed himself after his vehicle was stopped in Okanogan this morning. Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said 32 year old Eric A. Morgenroth died at Mid-Valley Hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rogers said local authorities had been notified today of an attempt to locate the suspect by Texas Marshals. Morgenroth was wanted on a felony warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child out of Texas and was considered armed. Rogers said Morgenroth’s 2015 model Jeep with Texas plates was spotted early this morning in the Chelan area and was believed possibly heading north toward the Canadian border.

At 8:10 AM this morning Deputies from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spotted the suspect vehicle on Hwy 97 near the south access into Okanogan. Rogers said officers initiated a stop on the vehicle; the vehicle slowly came to a stop and the driver of the vehicle ignored the orders from Deputies on scene.

Morgenroth was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead. There was no one else in the suspect vehicle, the suspect did not point his weapon at the Deputies or Officers on scene and law enforcement did not fire their duty weapons.