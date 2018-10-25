SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant

A SWAT operation shut down traffic on Chelan Avenue between Fifth and Second Street for approximately one hour Thursday afternoon in Wenatchee. Employees of neighboring businesses were asked to shelter in place while officers with the Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Chelan Avenue.

Two 28 year old Wenatchee men were wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm. The Chelan County Regional SWAT Team served the warrant due to concerns of weapons in the residence and the number of occupants possibly inside. The two men sought on weapons charges and three others with outstanding warrants were taken into custody without incident.

The Washington State Department of Corrections, Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and Wenatchee Public Works assisted with the incident.