Taco Time Offering Job Seekers Chance to Win a Car at Job Fair

A restaurant chain is using some extra motivation to recruit potential employees. Renton based Taco Time is holding a one-day job fair Thursday May 17 at locations across the state, including Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Moses Lake. The company will give a car to one lucky new employee. After 6 months of employment, all employees hired during this job fair will be entered into a drawing for a brand-new Toyota Prius.

The company will be holding fairs at 56 locations throughout the state, mostly in the Puget Sound area. They will conduct open interviews for all positions. The job fair will run from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Taco Time Northwest is a family-run business headquartered in Renton, Washington. It was originally founded by Frank Tonkin, Sr. in 1962.