Target Shooting Ban Lifted Two Weeks Early

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is lifting the ban on target shooting on state-managed lands on Saturday, September 15, two weeks earlier than anticipated.

“Thank you to our target shooters for your patience and for taking precautions to reduce wildfires this summer,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “I am pleased to announce that current weather conditions – combined with the great work of our wildland firefighters – mean we can once again allow recreational shooting.

“However, we have not seen the end of wildfires this year. We must continue to be cautious and do our part to prevent wildfires before they start.”

The ban was set to expire at the end of September, but due to an increase in humidity and moisture across some portions of the state, Commissioner Franz is ending the ban early.

Individual sites may have continued restrictions where fire risk remains high. Currently, all but five Washington counties remain in moderate to very high status. Therefore, the statewide burn pile ban, industrial burning ban, and ban on dispersed campfires remain in effect until further notice or until the Sept. 30 expiration date.

Recreational target shooters are reminded to be cautious and report any wildfires to 911 immediately.

Target shooting best practices

Target shooting is only allowed on DNR-managed land that meets specific criteria, which includes having an unobstructed, earthen backstop that can safely stop all projectiles and debris.

Target shooting is not allowed within 500 feet of a recreation site or structure and target shooters may only use manufactured targets. Never shoot across, along, or down roads or trails. Target shooting is permitted during daylight hours only, one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

Recreational target shooters are reminded to follow “Leave No Trace” practices and pack out all shells, brass, paper and other debris.