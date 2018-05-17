Taste of Cashmere Restaurant Walk on Friday

The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce is helping the Family Career and Community Leaders of America club at Cashmere High School with the 2nd annual Taste of Cashmere Restaurant Walk Friday, May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

FCCLA Advisor Rebecca Swanson says it’s a tour for your tastebuds. “The restaurants have donated small plates for each stop and you just walk at your leisure and stop at each place. Get the taste and go on to the next spot.”

Swanson says a ticket will get you eight different samples of downtown restaurants. “They bring their ticket to the chamber of commerce and then we give them a lanyard that has eight different tickets, one for each of the restaurants that are participating.”

Here is a list of those that are participating.

1. Milepost 111

2. Hometown Market

3. Flying Pig Pizza

4. Club Crow

5. Brians’ Pizza

6. Agave Azul

7. Weeds Cafe

8. Wild Boar

Tickets can be purchased for $30 at the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce or at Cashmere High School.

The event is a fundraiser for the club. The money raised will be used to help send students to national competitions.