Tax Break on Electric Car Purchase Ending

Washingtonians in the market for an electric car are running out of time to capitalize on a tax-break incentive for these vehicles. The state’s program exempts local and state taxes on the first 32-thousand dollars of a new electric-vehicle purchase and will end on May 31st. In March, the Evergreen State reached its legislative cap for the exemption of 75-hundred car sales, more than a year before the program was to sunset in June 2019. During this year’s legislative session, organizations such as the Association of Washington Business backed an extension of the program. Mike Ennis with the A-W-B says supporters pointed out in public testimonies that ending the incentive in other states has hurt electric sales.

“They did see significant reduction on the purchase of electric vehicles. It’s hard to point to the incentive program as being the only reason for the dip, but I think it’s definitely part of it.”

Tag: The exemption is in place for any alternative-fuel vehicle with a base-model retail price of 42-thousand-500 dollars or less that can be delivered before June 1st. A price cap was included on the tax break to prevent people from getting a discount on luxury cars.

Although it failed this year, Ennis believes lawmakers will discuss a tax break program for alternative-fuel cars again in next year’s legislative session. He says the A-W-B wants the state to reduce carbon emissions to fight climate change and supports incentivizing behavior to achieve this goal.

“When you’re talking about reducing emissions in the transportation sector, we prefer the carrot approach, or the incentive approach, rather than a mandate or a stick.”

The A-W-B opposes programs such as carbon taxes. An initiative to charge a fee on carbon pollution currently is gaining signatures to appear on the November ballot. The fee would start at 15 dollars per ton in 2020. It’s received the backing of environmental groups, tribes, and Governor Jay Inslee.