Tax Workshop for New and Small Business Owners Coming to East Wenatchee

Posted By: NewsRadio 560 KPQ News Services November 14, 2018

Business owners in Washington are responsible for knowing which taxes to report. To help them, the Washington State Department of Revenue (Revenue) is hosting a free workshop for new and small business owners on Nov. 20 in East Wenatchee.

Call 509-885-9825 or go online to register on Revenue’s education page.

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, tax incentives, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. Attendees receive a workbook and helpful reference guide to Revenue’s rules and regulations. Also, attendees may earn two continuing professional education (CPE) credits. Contact the workshop instructor for details.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 20

Time: 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Douglas County Fire District, 377 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee

Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.

Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the education page to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners can also watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online.

