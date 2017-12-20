Teen is found safe after he was reported missing for 2 weeks

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a teen that was missing for more than 2 weeks in the Marlin area has been found and the young man is safe. 15-year-old James Friend was reported missing when his family said he was last seen in Marlin on December 2nd. Friend had apparently stopped using social media which was unusual for him and mad no contact with family or friends during his absence. The Sheriff’s Office has released no details of why he disappeared or his whereabouts between Dec. 2nd and Tuesday