The Leavenworth Village Voices Sing on KPQ

If you are not yet in the Christmas spirit, perhaps the Leavenworth Village Voices can provide a means for you and yours to embrace the inevitable – the holidays are here – so let’s sing as the members of the Village voices did during Thursdays’ edition of “The Agenda” with host, Michael Knight … among the vocalists during the broadcast were Julia Pinnix, Rachelle McCann, Debbie Paulson, Dick Tabbett, James Claritch, David Larson, Barb Sorenson, Alison Bergstrom, Strode Weaver and Paul Bergman.

The Voices of Leavenworth Village will perform 7:30 PM on Friday, November 30th and Friday, December 7th ….. and at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 9 at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Drive ….. Tickets are $20 at the door or buy them at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.

Enjoy this medley recorded live at NewsRadio 560 KPQ …..