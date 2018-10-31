Threat at Chelan High Ends in Expulsion

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on October 30th at approximately 6:00 PM, the Chelan High School principal received screen shot of a snapchat conversation mentioning a school shooting.

The conversation was a group snapchat involving multiple students from the Chelan School District. One student took screen shots of some of the comments and contacted the school. School staff along with responding Deputies were able to identify the students based on the avatars they used in the conversation. After contacting an involved student and parents, it was determined there were alarming statements made, however the threat was not credible. Sheriff Burnett tells NewsRadio 560 KPQ …

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office has three school resource officers and one is assigned to the Chelan and Manson School Districts. He was notified soon after the incident was reported and is working with the district to resolve the situation. The school district did an emergency expulsion of one of the students involved in the evening of October 30th and they are working with the Sheriff’s office to expel another student this morning. The Sheriff’s Office has an extra presence at the school this morning including a Detective if needed for follow-up on the incident.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers are committed to partnering with the school districts to provide a safe environment for the students. Threats to the schools are taken seriously no matter what the initial intent was.