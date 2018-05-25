Threat Found and Under Investigation at Wahluke High School

There was no interruption to classes at Wahluke High School yesterday after a threat was found written in the boys bathroom. Grant County Sheriffs and District Officials are investigating, but did not specify the nature of the threat nor which bathroom where it was found. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Deputy Jon Melvin 509-750-0300 or Shelby Jensen, Wahluke Safety and Security Director, 509-840-9263.