Threat Prompts Lockdown at Omak High School

Police found no credible threat after a security concern at Omak High School Wednesday morning. A threatening note found in a bathroom prompted a lockdown. The middle school, which is next door to the high school, was placed on a soft lockdown.

After an investigation by police, both lockdowns were lifted shortly after Noon. The remainder of the school day went on as scheduled. As a precaution, officers were to stay on the scene for the rest of the day.

District officials say concerned parents could come pick up their students if they were concerned under normal release policies.