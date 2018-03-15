Three injured in I-90 wreck

Three Western Washington residents were injured in a one vehicle rollover wreck early Thursday morning on Interstate 90 about nine miles west of George.

The 29 year old driver from Camano Island was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Both passengers from Arlington, were initially treated at Quincy Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Central Washington Hospital. State Patrol reports indicate all three were thrown from the vehicle. Traffic was delayed at the scene for about two hours after the wreck was reported just before 5:30am.

Troopers report drugs or alcohol were a factor and the driver is facing two counts of vehicular assault. The collision remains under investigation.