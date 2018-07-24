Three Injured in Accident Near Beebe Bridge

A vehicle crash injured three people early this morning on Highway 97 three miles south of the Beebe Bridge.

Orondo Fire Chief Jim Oatey said Orondo Fire and Rescue, Chelan Co. Fire District 7, Lake Chelan EMS and the Washington State Patrol responded to the accident just before 3 AM.

Oatey said first responders found a heavily damaged passenger vehicle upside down in the northbound ditch.

The three occupants which included the driver and two young children, were treated at the scene and transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.