Tip a Cop in Moses Lake

From a press release – Tip-A-Cop at Rock Top Burgers + Brew to benefit Shop with a Cop

Thursday December 7, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., 930 N Stratford Road, Moses Lake

Rock Top has teamed up with the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office for a fun night at the restaurant! The Officers and Deputies pair up with the servers to help take care of you during your dinner.

All tips made during this event are donated back to both departments to help fund “Shop with a Cop” this year. The “Shop with a Cop” program allows law enforcement to interact and shop with select children and families.

And rumor has it….. Santa will be stopping by at some point in the evening to make sure his Nice & Naughty list is still correct!

So, bring the kids down, help support the community, and check to make sure you made the nice list!

“I’m really looking forward to this because the money raised will go towards Shop with a Cop, ” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Rock Top will also have one of my favorites as a special: the Officer Rodriguez 5-O burger and a pop for $11.99.”