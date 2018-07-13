Too Many Mountain Goats?

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest with the Olympic and Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forests have prepared a Mountain Goat Management Plan …

Deberah Kelly, with the National Forest, says no decision has been made but, the goat herds may be thinned …

Mountain goats are not native to the Olympic Mountains but are native to the Cascades where they exist in low numbers. Moving goats to the Cascades will increase population diversity for the animals as well as provide them more preferred habitat.