Top 10 Apple Blossom Royalty Candidate appearance

The Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates will be handing out Crunch Pak apple slices on Saturday, February 3rd at:

10:30am ~ Fred Meyer

11:30am ~ Costco

1:00pm ~ Wenatchee Valley Mall

2:00pm ~ Downtown Wenatchee & Pybus Public Market

The Candidates are preparing for the Royalty Selection Pageant sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank on Saturday, February 10, when a Queen and two Princesses will be chosen to reign over Festival 2018. Balcony tickets are still available online at www.appleblossom.org or at the Festival Office, 2 S. Chelan Ave. For more information, call 662-3616

Crunch Pak is the sponsor for the new Washington State Apple Blossom App. Be sure to download the App and vote for “Most Original Speech” during this year’s Royalty Selection Pageant.