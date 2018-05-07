Touch a Truck Saturday at Town Toyota Center

Families across North Central Washington will get an opportunity to see emergency vehicles up close this Saturday with Touch a Truck. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says it helps connect with kids.

Burnett says it’s great to connect with the community in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Touch a Truck in Wenatchee runs from 10-2 at the Town Toyota Center.

There will also be face painting, games & other fun activities!

Proceeds from this event will benefit homeless and poverty organizations in Wenatchee.