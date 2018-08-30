Town Toyota and PFD Renew Naming Rights Agreement

Town Toyota Center provided the following press release

Wenatchee, WA. –The Public Facilities District (PFD), Town Toyota Center management team and Town Auto Group have renewed a five-year naming rights partnership until 2023. The total value is $840,000 over the term of the contract. In addition, Town Toyota will lease the district a Toyota Tundra vehicle for district use. Under the agreement, the complex will retain the Town Toyota Center name. The adjacent community rink was rebranded in February 2018 as the iFiber Rink.

“Town Toyota has been an excellent community partner and guest in the arena for the past 10 years,” states Mark Miller, General Manager of the Town Toyota Center. “It has been my pleasure to serve Town Toyota and create marketing strategies to cross-promote our entities in the past few years. The Town Toyota Center is grateful for their partnership,” adds Jennifer Bushong, Vice-President of Marketing Partnership.

The Town Auto Group has been the building naming partner since its inception in 2008. The local dealership is a tremendous community asset and will remain the main naming partner of the complex. The term and value is $1.8 million for the previous 10-year period. “Town Toyota is pleased to be the naming partner of the arena complex as we strive to support in entertainment, cultural enrichment opportunities, and athletics events in our region. We care about our community and believe our local sponsorship has been well-received. The passion for the center is contagious. The arena’s management team does their best to maximize our Town Toyota brand daily. We are thrilled that the arena continues to offer viable outlets for our youth to play sports and for our customers to be entertained,” noted Tony Lisson, General Manager of Town Toyota.

Since the arena opened in October 2008, the Town Toyota Center has drawn nearly 4 million guests to the Wenatchee area, generated over 64 million dollars in economic impact, hosted hundreds of Wenatchee Wild games, 721 events in the main arena including concerts and shows, regional trade shows, and hundreds of basketball tournaments, and regional figure skating competitions.

The Town Toyota Center is a multi-purpose arena containing 4,200 seats and the second permanent ice rink.

The Town Toyota Center celebrates its 10 year anniversary in October with a public open house on Saturday, October 6th and a “Taste of the Town Toyota Center” dinner on Tuesday, October 9th. For more information, visit TownToyotaCenter.com/main-events