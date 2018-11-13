Town Toyota and TTC Launch Inaugural Smitten for Mittens Campaign

The Town Toyota Center and Town Toyota dealership in East Wenatchee have partnered in a “Smitten for Mittens” campaign to collect mittens or gloves for area school children who come to ice skate at the Town Toyota Center this winter. The “Smitten for Mittens” effort asks that the community bring a pair of mittens to Town Toyota, East Wenatchee from today until Thursday, December 20th. Town Toyota dealership will then match each pair of mittens or gloves donated with a pair!

Jennifer Bushong, Vice-President of Marketing Partnerships with the TTC says they are not sure what to expect.

“We know that there is a need. We see several kids come in and they’re cold. It’s a winter sport year round and so this is the first time for this. We have no expectations, we’re just hoping to get as many mittens as we can and serve as many students that we can.

The mittens or gloves will be distributed at the Community Rink for the kids to keep after they leave the TTC.

The Town Toyota Center has over 7,500 youth learn to skate annually. School buses bring student skaters directly from class beginning January through April into the ice arena. Often times, the skaters do not have mittens for the cold. Town Toyota and the Town Toyota Center hope to provide each skater with a pair of mittens before they ice skate. Plus, there are hundreds more who visit the arena and in the community that are in need of mittens. Town Toyota and Town Toyota Center have partnered to fulfill the need and provide the opportunity for others to contribute to the effort.

For more information on the “Smitten for Mittens” effort or for upcoming skating times visit www.TownToyotaCenter.com.