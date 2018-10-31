Town Toyota Center and iFiberOne Honoring Teachers

The Town Toyota Center is partnering with iFiberOne to offer a teacher of the quarter award to a deserving educator in North Central Washington. Vice President of Marketing Partnerships Jennifer Bushong says it’s about recognizing teachers who go above and beyond.

“Maybe one of your favorite teachers that you had this quarter, or maybe it’s someone that you had in the past year and we want to have an opportunity to recognize those teachers.”

Nominations for the first winner can be made on the Town Toyota Center website through December 7th.

Bushong says this is the first of a series of honors they’ll be able to bestow upon to educators, but it’s up to the students, parents and others to get the nominations in.

“In 100 words or less, tell us this teacher has earned the nomination. Then our staff will go out after that and recognize the teacher in the classroom as well as a provide the whole class an opportunity for public ice skating so they can come down at their leisure to enjoy the rink.”

The winner will be announced December 10th. There will be another round of nominations taken beginning February 25th.