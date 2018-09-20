Toxic Algae Warning Expanded on Moses Lake

Grant County Health District (GCHD) is warning people and pets to avoid all contact with Moses Lake. The Health District test samples indicate a toxic Blue-Green algae is likely present in all parts of Moses Lake.

Test samples taken at several locations on September 17th came back with toxin levels higher than the Washington State recreational guidelines. GCHD will continue testing the lake weekly until sample results show toxin levels are below the guidelines. The Health District has posted warning signs around Moses Lake until the water is clear of the toxic algae.

The GCHD advisory warns against contact with Moses Lake waters including recreational water activities. Do not drink the lake water and keep all pets & livestock away.

Thoroughly clean fish caught in Moses Lake and discard the remains