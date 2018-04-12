Training at Pangborn Begins April 12th

Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel from Pangborn Memorial Airport and Douglas County Fire District #2 will be conducting live fire training on the airport April 12th-18th. A mobile training prop will be used to simulate the types of fires that ARFF personnel might encounter in an aircraft crash. All training activities will be inside the airport perimeter fence on the east side of the Airport, but fire apparatus and flames may be visible to area residents and passersby during the training activities.