Training Day near schools is only a drill

Grant County and local law enforcement officers and emergency responders will conduct a training exercise at the Columbia Basin Job Corps campus in Moses Lake on Wednesday, April 25th

Officials are alerting nearby schools and people that may see the activity to not be alarmed. Kyle Foreman with Grant County Sheriff’s Department said signs will be posted near the Job Corps campus to notify passersby.

Foreman said this exercise is an example of emergency management partnerships and training which happens regularly in Grant County.

The drill is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. and last through the afternoon on Wednesday, April 25th