Trick or Treat Tips for Halloween

The Ephrata Fire Department is offering some tips to have the safest Halloween possible. They say make sure your costume allows for sufficient peripheral vision and is fire resistant. Also, parents should know their kids’ route if you can’t go with them, keep them in populated, well-lit areas and instruct them not to take shortcuts through allies or fields. Practice basic safety like checking both directions before crossing the street and not accepting rides from strangers. Also have a hard curfew and that the kids only go to houses with which you are familiar.