Trick-or-Treat Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday Afternoon

The Wenatchee Downtown Association will be holding Trick-or-Treat the Avenue Wednesday, October 31st from 3-5 pm.

The intent of this event is to create a fun and safe environment for trick or treaters while also promoting local business.

Downtown businesses will be handing out candy to costumed youth, while Wenatchee Avenue will be shut down from 2nd Street to Orondo Avenue for the safety of the trick-or-treaters.

For more information, go to wendowntown.org