Trick or Treat and Halloween fun around NCW

Kids aged 10 and under invited to the City of Wenatchee’s 16th Annual Halloween Carnival thoday in the Wenatchee Convention Center. The event has games, treats, prizes and a candy trade-in for kids with food allergies. The carnival is open from 3 to 7pm in the Wenatchee Convention Center with a suggested donation of $1 to enter.

The City of Wenatchee will also close three blocks of Wenatchee Avenue between Second Street to Orondo Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m. for safe trick-or-treating.

Children are invited to Trick or Treat the Avenue where merchants will hand out candy. As an added attraction, Wenatchee police, LifeLine Ambulance and Chelan County PUD will station vehicles in the middle of the street.

There are plenty of Halloween events scheduled around NCW;

Halloween Costume Contest at Pybus Public Market 5:30 – 7pm All ages welcome

Light The Night family-friendly event at Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee features L-Bow the Clown 5:30pm- 7:30pm

Halloween Train Rides on the Wenatchee Riverfront Miniature Steam Train 5pm – 8pm Depot is located at 155 N. Worthen Street

Wenatchee Valley Mall Trick or Treating from 5pm to 6pm followed by a costume contest at 6pm

Scary Ranch bills itself as the Scariest Haunt that you will find in all of Central Washington. Organizers warn the experience is not appropriate for small children. Parking at Hot Rod Cafe at 2960 Easy Street $15 admission for ages 12 and older.

Trunk or Treat in Cashmere at Christ Center at First Baptist Church Parking lot from 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Free Halloween photos for costumed trick or treaters at Mike West Realty in Leavenworth from 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Light The Night family-friendly Trunk or Treat at Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene from 6pm – 7:30pm includes a petting zoo and bouncy house

Trunk or Treat in Plain sponsored by Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. Annual event is held from 6pm to 7:30pm at Just Plain Grocery & Gas, Plain Hardware and Old Mill Cafe.

Trick or Treat and Costume Contest in Downtown Chelan from 5pm – 7pm

Trunk or Treat in Manson at North Shore Bible Church sponsored by Manson of Commerce starts at 5pm