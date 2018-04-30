Truck accident sends trailer and bins into river

A semi-truck/trailer accident on US2 near Turtle Rock Monday morning resulted in the trailer and a load of empty apple bins in the Columbias River. There were no injuries according to State Trooper Brian Moore who said the driver had swerved to avoid a deer in the the road and lost control. When Troopers arrived, the trailer was mostly submerged.

Moore said the stretch of US2/97 north of East Wenatchee has been noted for deer-related accidents in the past. He cautioned drivers that these kinds of accidents make it imperative to keep your eyes on the road and ready to react to anything and avoid distractions while driving.

37 sections of guard rail and 67 posts will need to be replaced and crews are expected to be in the area the rest of Monday.