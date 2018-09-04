Truck Driver Pinned in Cab of Overturned Semi

A truck driver was pinned in the cab of a semi truck that overturned in a gully off McNeil Canyon Road this morning. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says the driver was conscious and alert and talking with emergency responders who worked to extricate him from the overturned truck.

The driver was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accident was reported about 6:40am. Morris said the truck may have experienced brake failure but an investigation would have to determine the cause. Trooper Brian Moore said the Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division would be assisting with the investigation. The semi had a refrigerated trailer but no hazardous material spilled according to Morris.

McNeil Canyon Road has reopened to all traffic after a restriction for one lane alternating travel at the scene near MP 1.5