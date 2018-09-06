Truck Driver’s Condition Improves After McNeil Canyon Crash

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver injured in a semi truck accident Tuesday morning in McNeil Canyon as 43-year-old Dwayne J. Philp of Kennewick.

Philp was hauling fruit when he missed a turn and went over a 100 foot enbankment. He was trapped in the mangled cab of his overturned semi for over three hours until rescuers could extricate him and airlift him from the scene to Wenatchee where he was hospitalized in critical condition.

A spokesman at Confluence Health said Philp has improved and was in good condition as of Thursday afternoon.