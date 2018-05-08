Tuesday is National Teacher Day

Today, May 8th, is a great day to let your teachers know just how much you appreciate them. It’s National teacher Day. A teacher is often times one of the main people in a child’s life that molds them into the adult they later become. As part of a larger effort to recognize all that teachers do, many places are offering teachers freebies today. Several chain restaurants, like Chipotle and Einstein Bagel’s are offering deals to educators. Book stores, like Barnes and Noble and supply stores like Costco are also offering deals. The National Education Association reports that on average teachers work over 52 hours a week, with 30 hours on spent on instruction and 22 hours devoted to lesson prep and grading. The average annual base salary for a full-time public school teacher is just over 53-thousand-dollars, but activists continue to pressure lawmakers to increase teacher pay with school walkouts and demonstrations.