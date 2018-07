On US 2 there’s a closure in Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth until 5pm for installation of a culvert. The highway was closed at 5 a.m. and reopen at 5 p.m. Most traffic will be detoured on Chumstick Highway from SR 207 to Leavenworth. No vehicles over 10,000 GVW and no longer than 32 feet are allowed so drivers of those vehicles will have to utilize Blewett and Snoqualmie Passes.