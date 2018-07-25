Turtle Rock Fire Not Threatening Homes

A fire burning along US2/97 near Turtle Rock is not posing an immediate threat to area homes according to Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris. The fire is creeping slowly this morning in light winds. There is no estimate on the size of the fire or cause.

The fire started last night and went up the hillside prompting a two hour closure of both lanes.

The busy corridor north of East Wenatchee is open but fire fighting activity will include an aerial attack involving helicopter water drops. Drivers and boaters on the Columbia River are urged to remain alert for emergency personnel and equipment in the area.