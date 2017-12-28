Twitter suspends former WSU College Republicans president

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Twitter has suspended the account of the former president of the Washington State University College Republicans who resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The social media site suspended James Allsup Monday, saying the university student espousing far-right views violated its terms of use.

The Spokesman-Review reports Allsup regularly used the platform to attack multiculturalism and Obama-era immigration policies among other views considered to be on the left politically.

He posted a photo of the suspension notification to Facebook.

KREM-TV reports that Allsup said “Despite not ever violating terms of service, I was the latest right-of-center person they decided to ban.”

In November, Allsup was among far-right figures stripped of their verification checkmarks – visual cues that Twitter gives to prominent accounts to help other users ensure they are authentic.