Two Arrested in Moses Lake Drug Bust

Two people were jailed and a Moses Lake residence authorities said was used as a drug house was closed down, after a lengthy investigation by the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET).

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and Moses Lake Police helped serve a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at 1133 East Hill Avenue in Moses Lake. Investigators arrested Sonia Adamé, 37, and David Cantu, 27. Adamé was jailed on suspicion of delivery of drugs in a school zone and possession with intent to deliver drugs in a school zone. Cantu was jailed on possession of methamphetamine.

INET Investigators recovered methamphetamine, heroin, and electronic scales typically used for weighing drugs. A search warrant was also served at rental storage lockers on Grape Drive in Moses Lake where electronics believed to be trade for drugs, were also recovered.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were the result of a months-long investigation during which operatives made three controlled drug buys from the Hill Avenue home.

The investigation continues and more arrests are pending.