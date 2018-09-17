Two Bridgeport People Missing After House Fire

Two Bridgeport are missing after their doublewide trailer burned to the ground on Old Highland Orchard Road Sunday night. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says two people were able to escape the home.

“We got fire and law enforcement investigators there right now and it’s going to be a pretty thorough investigation throughout the day.”

Morris said the only information on the missing people available is that they were residents of the home.

“It was a very hot fire and they’re still trying to get it cooled down enough to be able to start to go through the scene and establish evidence to figure out what happened.”

The fire started just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.