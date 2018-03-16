Two candidates emerge for open seat on County Commission

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner will not seek reelection this year. The open seat has attracted the owner of two Wenatchee Valley restaurants and a well known land conservationist to run for the open District 2 seat in November.
Shon Smith owns the popular Wok About Grills in Wenatchee and Leavenworth
Smith, a resident of Brender Canyon in Cashmere will run as a Republican.
Bob Bugert, who resides in #1 Canyon in Wenatchee could not be reached for comment but is well known for his nine years as director of the Chelan Douglas Land Trust. Bugert is running as a non-partisan candidate.
Smith and Bugert are the first to file for Goehner’s open seat representing the Wenatchee foothills to Lake Wenatchee. Keith Goehner has represented the district for 16 years.
