Two collisions involving Elk on I-90

The State Patrol is alerting motorists to be on the alert for elk after two separate rollover collisions last night on I-90 near Cle Elum involving elk. Eastbound I-90 was closed for about 4 hours until 5am Tuesday while the State Patrol was clearing those accidents.

The State Patrol cautions drivers that elk are still in their winter range near I-90 and have not moved into higher elevations. Reduce speed & use watch for elk from Cle Elum to Vantage

photo courtesy of WSP