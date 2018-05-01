latest News

Two collisions involving Elk on I-90

Photo courtesy WSP

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 1, 2018

The State Patrol is alerting motorists to be on the alert for elk after two separate rollover collisions last night on I-90 near Cle Elum involving elk.  Eastbound I-90 was closed for about 4 hours until 5am Tuesday while the State Patrol was clearing those accidents.

The State Patrol cautions drivers that elk are still in their winter range near I-90 and have not moved into higher elevations. Reduce speed & use watch for elk from Cle Elum to Vantage

photo courtesy of WSP

