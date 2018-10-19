Two CWU Students Die in “Tragic Accident”

Two Central Washington University students are dead in what Ellensburg Police are calling a tragic accident. Thursday night at approximately 8:50, Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of North Ellington Street. The initial investigation by Detectives reports that a 22-year-old man died after being shot accidentally by a 21-year-old man who then shot himself. The identities of the two have not been released, though it was noted both were part of the CWU ROTC program. EPD says they’re not seeking any suspects, as they believe they have identified all individuals involved in the incident.

