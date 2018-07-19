latest News

Two Fires Near Mattawa Prompt Evacuations

Posted By: Dave Bernstein July 19, 2018

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has posted LEVEL 3 EVACUATION ORDERS for COX LANDING IN DESERT AIRE, ROAD 26 SOUTHWEST  and SOUTHWEST OF ROAD U

LEVEL 1 ALERTS for DESERT AIRE, SOUTH OF MATTAWA.

The Buckshot fire is one of two fires burning in the area.

A second fire called the Road L Southwest Fire is prompting a ROAD CLOSURE on Highway 24 at Vernita Bridge

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is posting updates on their facebook and twitter feeds

