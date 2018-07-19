Two Fires Near Mattawa Prompt Evacuations

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has posted LEVEL 3 EVACUATION ORDERS for COX LANDING IN DESERT AIRE, ROAD 26 SOUTHWEST and SOUTHWEST OF ROAD U
LEVEL 1 ALERTS for DESERT AIRE, SOUTH OF MATTAWA.
The Buckshot fire is one of two fires burning in the area.
A second fire called the Road L Southwest Fire is prompting a ROAD CLOSURE on Highway 24 at Vernita Bridge
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is posting updates on their facebook and twitter feeds
