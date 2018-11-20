Two Injured in Accident Near Smallwoods Farms

Two tourists were transported to Central Washington Hospital after their car crashed through a chain link fence, with one pole entering the car, and then crashing into a telephone pole Monday near Smallwoods Farms in Peshastin. The State Patrol says the 27-year-old driver from Tualatin, OR fell asleep at the wheel. The passenger was a 31-year-old Vancouver, WA man. The driver will be charged with 2nd Degree Negligent Driving. There is no word on the condition of either person.
