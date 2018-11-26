Two Injured in Shooting Outside Moses Lake

Two men were shot Saturday night on an off-ramp on the outskirts of Moses Lake.

Said Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands, “A vehicle with three occupants were driving westbound on I-90. They took the exit at Hansen Road which is exit 174. While they were turning onto Hansen road a second vehicle that was behind them (pulled up) and a subject in that vehicle began firing at the victims … Multiple large caliber casings were recovered at the scene.”

“The driver and the rear passenger were struck.” continued Sands, “The suspect vehicle then took off. We did have two that were transported to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for their wounds.”

Moses Lake Police have yet to release a suspect or suspects in connection with the shooting.